Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Acquires $78,055.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal Patel purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $78,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,258,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,008.07. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1%

NAUT opened at $0.71 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

