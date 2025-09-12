Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Acquires $78,055.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2025

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Free Report) CEO Sujal Patel purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $78,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,258,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,008.07. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1%

NAUT opened at $0.71 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.