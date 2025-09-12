Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) CEO Acquires $78,055.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal Patel purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $78,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 10,258,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,008.07. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1%
NAUT opened at $0.71 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
