Insider Buying: Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Maria Hooper bought 5,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.34. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$19.63 and a one year high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.41.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

