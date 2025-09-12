Insider Buying: Australian Dairy Nutritionals (ASX:AHF) Insider Acquires A$30,768.35 in Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan acquired 683,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,768.35.

Peter Nathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Peter Nathan acquired 256,234 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,018.06.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Australian Dairy Nutritionals

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

