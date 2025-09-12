IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 286 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $313.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.02 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

