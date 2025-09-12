IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,080 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $111,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 683.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 935,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 816,197 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 664,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $60,949,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 855.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.