IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,028 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 79,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

