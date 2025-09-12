IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

HST opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

