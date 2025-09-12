IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 592 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $155.18 and a one year high of $228.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.78 and its 200 day moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

