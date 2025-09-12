Holding Ltd V3 Sells 600,000 Shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,442,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,108,097.32. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Ltd V3 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 5th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $4,428,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 700,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $5,320,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $4,878,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 369,984 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $2,075,610.24.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 66,049 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $400,256.94.

On Monday, July 28th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $3,095,000.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $3,225,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,275,000.00.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.7%

CIFR opened at $9.97 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIFR. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.