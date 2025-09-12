Head-To-Head Review: Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) vs. JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JFE and Outokumpu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion 0.25 $606.33 million $0.71 17.59 Outokumpu $6.43 billion 0.28 -$43.28 million ($0.05) -37.80

Profitability

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu. Outokumpu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JFE and Outokumpu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.49% 2.76% 1.25% Outokumpu -0.82% -1.33% -0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JFE and Outokumpu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 0 0 0 0.00 Outokumpu 2 1 0 0 1.33

Volatility and Risk

JFE has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JFE beats Outokumpu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Outokumpu

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

