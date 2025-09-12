Head-To-Head Review: Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) & TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG)

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banzai International and TNL Mediagene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 TNL Mediagene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banzai International presently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,861.69%. TNL Mediagene has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 845.18%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than TNL Mediagene.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 1.99 -$31.51 million N/A N/A TNL Mediagene $48.49 million 0.20 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Banzai International and TNL Mediagene”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banzai International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TNL Mediagene.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and TNL Mediagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banzai International has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TNL Mediagene beats Banzai International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About TNL Mediagene

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

