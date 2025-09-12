Head-To-Head Contrast: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) and RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and RTX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $792.10 million 1.90 -$339.64 million ($0.47) -4.57 RTX $80.74 billion 2.62 $4.77 billion $4.55 34.68

Analyst Recommendations

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and RTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 0 0 0 0.00 RTX 0 5 13 3 2.90

RTX has a consensus target price of $158.87, indicating a potential upside of 0.68%. Given RTX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RTX is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of RTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTX has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and RTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -42.68% N/A -25.12% RTX 7.35% 12.89% 4.93%

Summary

RTX beats Wheels Up Experience on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels. Its Wheels Up Charter provides charter flight services for passenger groups, sports teams, global corporate events, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services. In addition, the company offers wholesale charter services; group charter and cargo flights; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated a fleet of 154 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

