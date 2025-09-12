Head to Head Comparison: Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 22.11% 8.49% 0.40% Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 6.30% 17.19% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 1 4 0 2.80 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Barclays and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $34.23 billion 2.14 $8.06 billion $2.17 9.58 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.46 5.93

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Barclays pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Barclays beats Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

