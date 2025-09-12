Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the period. Genpact accounts for 5.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Genpact by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

