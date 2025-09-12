Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,101 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,043,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16,435.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 801,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.