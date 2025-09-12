Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Fortrea comprises about 0.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1,625.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after buying an additional 3,296,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 17,183.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,158,345 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 28.6% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,474,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 994,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 181.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 706,779 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $39,136.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,770 shares in the company, valued at $438,707.70. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell acquired 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

