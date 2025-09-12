Guinness Asset Management LTD Takes $304,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:VRT opened at $135.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

