Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 529 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE KKR opened at $145.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

