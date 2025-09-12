Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 529 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.2%
NYSE KKR opened at $145.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KKR & Co. Inc.
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.