Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 518 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,823,000 after acquiring an additional 89,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,278,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after acquiring an additional 146,664 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $404.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.23. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.36, for a total value of $1,839,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,492.80. The trade was a 34.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.23, for a total transaction of $1,588,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $51,639.90. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,816 shares of company stock worth $45,836,113. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

