Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $181.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day moving average is $212.72.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

