Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Purchases A$498,630.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider George Zoghbi purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$33.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$498,630.00.

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Goodman Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Stories

