Golden Rock Global (LON:GCG) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Golden Rock Global Plc (LON:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 545,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,463,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).
Golden Rock Global Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £922,087.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.72 and a beta of -0.41.
About Golden Rock Global
Please visit www.grglondon.com
