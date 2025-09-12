Glenview Trust co Takes $256,000 Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $17,798,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 128,837 shares in the company, valued at $22,614,758.61. This represents a 44.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,461,163 shares of company stock worth $441,459,002. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

