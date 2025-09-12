Glenview Trust co Sells 76 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of HLT opened at $278.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

