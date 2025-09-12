Glenview Trust co Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Shopify by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

