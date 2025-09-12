Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $236.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.56 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.