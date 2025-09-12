Glenview Trust co Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.27 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

