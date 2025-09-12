Genpact Limited $G Holdings Boosted by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 482.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,129,000 after purchasing an additional 710,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,434,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $115,807,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,270,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Genpact Stock Up 0.7%

G stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

