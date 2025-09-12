General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 198.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 8,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,439 shares of company stock worth $87,495,956 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $329.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.