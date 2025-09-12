Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBM Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 674,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

