Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IWN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.