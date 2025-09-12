Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

