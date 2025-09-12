Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

