Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 20,102 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

