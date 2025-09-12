Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 108,919 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 418,919.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

