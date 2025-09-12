Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,704 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF $EQAL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 98,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

