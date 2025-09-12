Focus Partners Wealth Sells 5,640 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 307,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

