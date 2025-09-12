Focus Partners Wealth Sells 335,172 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335,172 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.52.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $115.58 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.