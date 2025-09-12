Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EEM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

