Focus Partners Wealth Has $27.19 Million Stake in Angel Oak Income ETF $CARY

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 5.62% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.