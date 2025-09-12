Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.58% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

BATS:FBCG opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

