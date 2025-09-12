Flexiroam (ASX:FRX) Insider Acquires A$87,232.74 in Stock

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX – Get Free Report) insider Kenn(Jefrey) Ong acquired 10,904,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$87,232.74.
The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -495.39, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
