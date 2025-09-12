Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $135.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.