First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 46,472 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,472 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $142.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $261.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.40.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

