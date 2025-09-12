First Long Island Investors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,526 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

