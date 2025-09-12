Financial Comparison: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and CardioGenics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $292.50 million 1.52 -$33.99 million ($0.83) -13.20 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AngioDynamics and CardioGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 0.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.36%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.62% -3.20% -2.09% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

