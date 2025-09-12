Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,400 shares, an increase of 3,180.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

FIGB stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $44.80.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.