Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Position Reduced by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 4.3%

FICO opened at $1,595.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,483.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,730.80. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

