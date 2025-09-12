Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $102,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,886.90. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 19th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $72,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $67,520.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.62. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 210,266 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,512,000 after buying an additional 817,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.