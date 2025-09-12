Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the sale, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 479.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 19.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Evertec has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

